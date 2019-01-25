Man stabbed and killed during dispute at Queens apartment: police

BRIARWOOD, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed during a dispute with his father-in-law at a Queens apartment building Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a man assaulted in the lobby of an apartment building in the vicinity of 139th and Main streets in Briarwood at about 8 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 31-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen and face.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

His identity was not immediately released.

The man and his father-in-law were involved in a dispute when the stabbing occurred, according to police.

A knife was recovered at the scene, said cops.

The victim’s father-in-law was taken in for questioning.