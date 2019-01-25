Man knocks over, shatters statue inside Brooklyn church: police

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man accused of knocking over and shattering a statue inside a Brooklyn church.

The man entered the St. Francis of Assisi – St. Blaise parish along Nostrand Avenue and used the restroom at about 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

He then began to “act irrationally” before smashing a potted plant on the floor and knocking over a St. Jude statue, said police.

The statue shattered into pieces, according to police.

The man fled the scene on foot south onto Nostrand Avenue.

