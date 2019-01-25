Here’s how Monica is bringing the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Roxy Reid from the Castlehill Houses in the Bronx says at least four buildings haven’t had heat since Friday!

“I’m cold, I’m cold. I’m so tired and cold in this place,” Roxy Reid said.

Moore says she has to sleep right next to her one space heater.

“I’ve lived here 40 years, and it’s getting worse and worse," Moore said. "I call everybody. I even called the mayors office."

A NYCHA spokesperson said there was heat outage that started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and the heat will be restored 2 p.m. Tuesday.

PIX11 visited Friday and heat has been restored to Moore and Cotton’s apartments.

If you have a heat or hot water problem, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

Know your rights and visit PIX11.com/noheat