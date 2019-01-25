Increase in ‘sick leave’ causes delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports, FAA says

QUEENS — Air traffic is delayed at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport due to staffing issues at a Federal Aviation Administration regional air traffic control center, according to the FAA status website.

Flights into the three major airports are delayed Friday morning by an average of 41 minutes, according to the FAA.

Departing flights from Philadelphia and Newark are delayed between an hour and an hour and 15 minutes, and LaGuardia departures delayed between 15 and 30 minutes, the FAA said.

The FAA said the stop is in effect for traffic traveling into LaGuardia Airport and it is not “flight-specific” and is advising those traveling to check with their airline to determine if their flights are affected.

An FAA spokesperson said there was a slight increase in sick leave at the two facilities, causing the delays and ground stops.

“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities. We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information.”

The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

As the partial government is now on its 35th day, the delays come less than two days after the president of a major air traffic controllers union warned that the ongoing shutdown poses a major safety risk.

Trish Gilbert, executive vice president of the national air traffic controllers association says this is “absolutely” a direct result of the government shutdown.

“We predicted that you cannot continue to operate a system this complex for this long without the support structure of the people who are furloughed,” she said.

Gilbert said they were already short-staffed, and the shutdown has caused workers added stress and lack of sleep. “We’re concerned they aren’t fit for duty,” Gilbert said.

House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also addressed the ground stop, reminding how she warned how the shutdown would negatively impact New York City’s air traffic control.

In my 1st speech on the Floor, I warned about shutdown stress on NYC air traffic control. Now LaGuardia is grounded. Do you understand the economic + social impact of grounding flights because two people are insisting on a project *now* that the majority of Americans oppose? https://t.co/jM8LjN0Y9B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2019

CNN contributed to this report.