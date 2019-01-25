Burglars steal $1 million worth of jewelry from Queens store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Queens — NYPD detectives are trying to figure out how a group of guys got a way with breaking in through the roof of a Queens jewelry store and stealing a million dollars worth of jewels.

“They like sitting here inside the store, for like five hours. Like empty almost everything in the store," said Shlomi Ramoun Jewelers owner Shlomi Sakal.

We’ve seen what it looks like when Hollywood glamorizes a fancy heist involving burglars who come in through the ceiling. That is entertainment. This… is real life.

Police say the burglary at Shlomi Ramoun Jewelers, located on Junction Boulevard in Corona, happened between 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:15 a.m. the following morning.

Sakal counts on his business to support his large family... and now, he's at a loss of words.

"I have five kids, my wife and me, and I have my dad and my mom, and I have another brother—he have six kids to eat, and drink from this store… ok and we don’t know how we going to cover," Sakal said.

Sakal says diamonds and watches were taken from the safe and the glass display counters. Worst of all, the cameras were cut, alarm wires snipped. The suspects covered all of their bases.

The style in which the thieves pulled this off is eerily reminiscent of another “through the roof” heist, also in Queens back in 2016... however those suspects were caught and arrested.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says the department is looking for clues and any possible patterns.

"A lot of work to do. One of the things that we'll look at, obviously, is any connection to any other incidents, both inside New York City and outside," Shea said.