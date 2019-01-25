Brooklyn truck driver wins $298 million Powerball jackpot

A Brooklyn truck driver is $298 million richer, after winning the Dec. 26 Powerball.

Dave Johnson says he was feeling under the weather the day after Christmas, but made his way to work regardless.

Johnson made his regular stop at the Arnold Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York to fill up his tank before beginning his route. He says he found a $5 bill in his back pocket, so he decided to buy a Powerball ticket.

He didn’t think much of it… until two days later, when a fellow trucker called him.

“He called me and said ‘Dave somebody won the Powerball at the gas station’ and I turned to him and said ‘nah that’s not me man that’s not my luck,’ Johnson said.

Needless to say, it was Johnson’s luck, and he soon realized he was the winner of the $298 million Powerball jackpot.

“I was so happy I couldn’t even eat,” Johnson said.

When asked if he was going to continue to work, Johnson said “Nah I ain’t gonna continue to work. I quit right away. Right away no delay.”

Johnson has opted to take the cash lump sum payment of $180 million, which after taxes comes out to be about $114 million.

As for his first purchase? A red Porsche.