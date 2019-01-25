2 teens driving stolen car killed after crash into Newark house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two teenagers were killed after a stolen SUV they were driving, lost control, clipped a light pole and rammed a minivan and a house on Bergen Street., according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

The boys have been identified as Quadre Robinson, 17, and Quayim Battle, 19. The cause of death will be determined by autopsies by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s office in Newark.

The impact at around 5:30 a.m. knocked residents out of bed.

"It knocked the radiator out, by the impact," said Sharon Womack. "And everything fell on the floor in her room."

Womack lives with a roommate on the first floor of the three-family home. Her bedroom sits on the other side of where the car came crashing through.

"That would have been me," said Womack, who works overnights as a nurse in the area. "I’m grateful. I’m blessed."

Newark's mayor said a gun was found inside the stolen vehicle, which was reported missing in Elizabeth.

"It’s tragic, the two young men died in this process," said Mayor Baraka.

Because of the impact, a building inspector deemed the house no longer safe. People were able to get a couple things, but they can no longer go home.

"We have to figure out where we are going to place the people at for this evening, until we can find out what they are going to do permanently," said Baraka.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor's Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.