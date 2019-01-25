2 dead after cars slam into Newark home, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people are dead after cars collided into a home in Newark early Friday, police said

At about 5:23 a.m., authorities responded to a crash along Bergen Street and Madison Avenue in Newark involving a collision.

Two vehicles struck a parked car, two light poles and a house, according to police.

Two occupants were entrapped and were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

AIR11 is over the scene, where video shows a two vehicles crashed into a house, one flipped over.

