10-year-old’s winning science fair project: ‘Is Tom Brady a Cheater?’

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Most kids make models of the solar system or volcanoes for science fairs. But one kid in Kentucky wanted to prove that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are cheaters.

Ace Davis wanted to prove that Brady was a cheater through science and used examples such as how deflated footballs give Brady a competitive advantage. For his project, he even included results of an experiment he did with his mom and sister using footballs of varying inflation.

He found that the least-inflated football went the farthest, which would give Brady an advantage (here’s more on the whole “deflategate” thing).

Of course he included more than just that on his poster.

He also included several pictures of Brady crying or making weird faces. He also added a picture of himself in his football uniform with a green checkmark while putting a red X over Brady’s picture.

So why did Ace decide to do this?

“Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught,” he told NFL Draft Diamonds.

In case you’re wondering which quarterback Ace likes, that would be Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

Unfortunately for Ace, he has to watch Brady compete in another Super Bowl. The Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

But he has a prediction for that.

“Julian Edelman pushes everyone around, Gronkowski gets shut down, Gurley runs for 2 touchdowns, Brady plays terrible – three interceptions, Rams win 30-14,” he told Draft Diamonds.

Ace will take his project to the state level now. And he thinks he will win that too.