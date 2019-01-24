Water pours into woman’s kitchen in NYCHA building, also leaks into hallway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Madeline Santana lives at the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn and says she has been living with a nasty leak in her kitchen for two months now.

“I have mold and water that smells really bad in my kitchen. I don’t even want to cook in my kitchen,” said Santana.

Santana says she worries about the health of her two children.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said "staff visited Apt 2G and surrounding apartments to investigate source of the leak and traced it to a broken line on the fifth floor. Plumbers were dispatched to access affected apartments and make repairs Thursday. Staff will follow up with all residents impacted by the leak on any necessary repairs, including plastering and painting. Staff previously determined on Jan. 19 that a mildew issue at Apt 2G and was unfounded. However, new work orders were created to address both extermination needs and any damage resulting from the leak. Any residents experiencing any issues in their developments should always create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771."

PIX11 will be back to check.

