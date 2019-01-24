‘Serious’ crash involving bus on Route 80 closes road in both directions near Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Route 80 express lanes were closed in both directions Thursday night near Parsippany because of a crash investigation, Department of Transportation officials said.
The Parsippany Police Department described it as a “serious motor vehicle crash.” State police officials said a bus and multiple cars were involved.
Eastbound local lanes were also briefly closed east of Exit 43, but opened back up just before 9 p.m., officials said.
Drivers are being advised to use local lanes or plan alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.865287 -74.417388