‘Serious’ crash involving bus on Route 80 closes road in both directions near Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Route 80 express lanes were closed in both directions Thursday night near Parsippany because of a crash investigation, Department of Transportation officials said.

The Parsippany Police Department described it as a “serious motor vehicle crash.” State police officials said a bus and multiple cars were involved.

Eastbound local lanes were also briefly closed east of Exit 43, but opened back up just before 9 p.m., officials said.

Drivers are being advised to use local lanes or plan alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sad news in #Parsippany. Heavy traffic due to major bus accident! Hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dRacx1Bdk3 — Melinda Reyes (@botsreyes) January 25, 2019