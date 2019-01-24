Pedestrian struck and killed, trooper injured on Meadowbrook State Parkway: police

LONG ISLAND — A pedestrian was fatally struck and a trooper injured on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Thursday, prompting the roadway to close in both directions, according to police.

The incident happened at 11:54 a.m. on the northbound side near M2, New York State Police said.

Officials with the New York State Police and Nassau County Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on the parkway when a second vehicle traveling northbound hit a pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian died, and a trooper sustained minor injuries, police said.

All lanes of the parkway were closed in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash are asked to contact the New York State Police at 631-756-3300.