‘Original Soupman’ made famous by ‘Seinfeld’ opens kiosk in Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE — "No soup for you!" The Original Soupman is an iconic company rich in heritage, with deep roots in New York City.

Made famous by “Seinfeld,” The Original Soupman has been selling memorable experiences since the 1980s, and now they’re taking their specialties to Times Square!

Why not celebrate National Soup Month with some soup?

They’re opening a kiosk at on Broadway between 44th and 43rd streets.

PIX11 chats with the President of The Original Soupman, Joe Hagan, about the kiosk’s grand opening and how customers who visit can enjoy half-priced soup and receive a “No Soup For You” novelty pin with every purchase.

And just like its legacy, stand in line and follow their rules or “No Soup For You!” (They’re just kidding, of course.)

Don't forget, you can catch "Seinfeld" on PIX11 weeknights at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.