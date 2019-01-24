NYC Comptroller: Many city contractors ripping off workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The city comptroller said Thursday that government contractors have been ripping off their workers.

Scott Stringer’s office is now trying to help funnel millions of dollars back into the rightful hands of New Yorkers, including those of Deon Kennedy of Queens.

“I was not realizing that I was getting underpaid,” Kennedy said.

She was a cashier for a city contractor when the Comptroller’s Office reached out to her. Investigators had found that her contractor was failing to give their workers the legally required hourly wages and benefits.

Stringer called it a common problem he is tackling.

“We have debarred a record number of contractors and returned $12 million to 1,500 workers around the city,” he said.

But there is more work to do. The comptroller’s office believes at least 786 New Yorkers living across the five boroughs, most in Brooklyn and Queens, are owed about $1.4 million.

Another $1.2 million is waiting for about 480 people living outside the city.

Stringer believes many workers may be immigrants and concerned about coming forward to claim their cash.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your immigration status is,” he stressed while standing with immigrant rights advocates. “If you did the work, you get the money, no questions asked.”

See if you have money owed to you here.

If you think you are being improperly paid, call the comptroller at (212) 669-3916