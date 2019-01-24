NY governor signs early voting bill into law

NEW YORK — New York state will soon join most other states in allowing voters to cast a ballot before election day.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation into law on Thursday that authorizes in-person early voting up to 10 days before an election. He was joined at a Manhattan bill signing ceremony by actor and producer Ben Stiller.

Stiller was a vocal supporter of the changes, which had been blocked for years by Republicans in the state Senate. The bills all passed earlier this month, following a Democratic takeover of the Senate in last year’s elections.

Cuomo also signed into law bills that will consolidate multiple primary elections and make other updates to decades-old voting rules.

He says the changes should boost New York’s voter turnout, which typically lags other states.