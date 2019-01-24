New Rochelle teen sentenced to prison for high school stabbing

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A 16-year-old who stabbed his classmate at New Rochelle High School last year has been sentenced to one to three years in state prison, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. said Thursday.

Bryan Stamps was sentenced Thursday as a juvenile offender after being charged for first-degree assault , according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

The teen stabbed a then 16-year-old student on Jan. 18, 2018. The victim was hospitalized immediately after he sustained two puncture wounds, and underwent surgery for what the D.A.’s office describes as “serious injuries.”

Assistant District Attorney Kerrie Williams read a statement from the victim’s grandmother in court Thursday, describing the trauma the stabbing has caused her grandson, family and the New Rochelle High School community:

“Bryan does not seem to understand the seriousness of his actions,” the statement read.

Stamps initially fled New York after the stabbing and was located by the FBI in Alabama in May 2018, nearly for months after the crime. He was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury on April 16, 2018, and pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 4, 2018.

