MTA board postpones vote on proposed fare hikes

NEW YORK – The MTA board decided not to vote on the proposed fare hikes Thursday as they continue to weigh out their options.

Members were initially expected to vote between two options: a $3 increase or the price to stay the same at $2.75, but bonus pay-per-ride swipes would be eliminated. Railroad riders would also see an increase for weekly and monthly passes Weekly passes would increase from $32 to $33, a weekly express bus pass would increase from $59.50 to $63, and a monthly unlimited pass would increase from $121 to either $127 or $126.25.

Another alternative was presented, proposing MTA fares should not be increased until the MTA meets certain performance goals.

As voting was delayed, the board brainstormed ways to make agencies more efficient and save money.

Board members will discuss options on increasing fares and tolls for boats during their February meeting, according to PIX11’s Greg Mocker.

Voting has been postponed to February.