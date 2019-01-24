More than 3,000 customers experiencing power outages in NJ as storm hits state

TRENTON, N.J. — Many New Jersey utility customers are without power as storms containing heavy rains and strong winds sock the state.

About 3,200 customers were without power Thursday afternoon. Most of the outages were in northern areas, with scattered outages reported along the Jersey shore.

Forecasters say the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain before it departs Thursday night, while wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the state.

The storm also brought mild temperatures to New Jersey, with most areas seeing high in the upper 50s on Thursday. But temperatures were expected to plunge once the storm leaves the state, and high temperatures on Friday are only expected to reach the low 30s.