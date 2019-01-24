Missing 3-year-old Casey Hathaway found alive, in ‘good health’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- Three-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway has been found alive in North Carolina, according to Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for FBI Charlotte field office.

Casey was found by professional search and rescue crews on Thursday night. He is in "good health," according to officials.

Prior to being found, the 3-year-old was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday playing with two other kids in the backyard of his grandmother's home.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said earlier Thursday they were working around the clock and navigating rugged and difficult terrain in search of Casey.

Casey is in good health and is talking. The sheriff's office said he was being evaluated by doctors at Carolina East Medical Center Thursday night.

Craven County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Thursday night: