Man killed by stab wounds to face, abdomen in Queens

BRIARWOOD, Queens — A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in Queens on Thursday night, police said.

He was assaulted inside a 139th Street building near Main Street, officials said. The man was stabbed in the abdomen and face.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A person was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not released any identifying information.

