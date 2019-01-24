Man arrested as a teen gets charges dismissed after wrongful conviction

The BRONX — He’d been in prison for nearly two decades on a conviction of murdering his mother. On Thursday, after a two-year investigation and an order from a judge, it became official: Huwe Burton, 45, is innocent of the crime, which is now wiped from his record.

The move returns Burton to the status he had before his mother’s killing in January 1989 — a 16-year-old high school student at the time, Burton had never had any trouble with the law.

What the decision cannot do is restore the 19 ½ years Burton spent in prison for the crime. It does expunge the murder from his record.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.