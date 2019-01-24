PIX 11's Bonnie Schneider talks to the Jersey City fire chief and fire captain about the department`s community efforts and unique challenges. She also speaks to firefighters about what they face during extreme winter weather and how they use fire engine equipment in an emergency.
Honoring the brave firefighters of the Jersey City Fire Department
