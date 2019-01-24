Heavy rain, strong winds to slam parts of tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As a storm system passes through the tri-state area Thursday, flash flood and flood watches have been issued, with rain expected to intensify later in the day.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through the afternoon in parts of southern Connecticut, Northern New Jersey, New York City, Westchester and Long Island.

A flash flood watch is issued when conditions may develop and lead into flash flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage and small streams.

A flood watch also remains in effect through the afternoon, affecting parts of central and southern New Jersey.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Flooding is expected to occur in poor-drainage areas or regions with sensitive streams and creeks.

A wind advisory has also been issued from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, as we can see wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Power outages are expected.

In parts of New Jersey, nearly 3,000 customers have reported no power, according to the Jersey Central Power and Light company.

Weather conditions have caused flight disruptions at LaGuardia Airport. Those traveling should check with their airlines for the status of their flight.

Temperatures are also milder than normal, with highs reaching the upper 50s. The normal high temperature in city is about 38 degrees.

The warm weather doesn't last long as we'll see a drop in temperatures, with temperatures in the 30s by Friday and a chance of snow on Sunday.