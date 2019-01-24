Death of 8-month-old boy in Lower East Side ruled a homicide: police

NEW YORK – The death of an 8-month-old last March has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD said Thursday.

Responding to a 911 call, police initially found 8-month-old August Tinnin unconscious and unresponsive on March 22, 2018, in his home at the Henry Rutgers Houses in the Lower East Side. The boy was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

That same day, police arrested the boy’s father, 20-year-old Claude Tinnin of the Bronx. He was then charged with aggravated assault and violating an order of protection.

The infant’s death has since been officially ruled a homicide, police said Thursday.

Tinnin’s charges have not been changed.

PIX11 has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office for comment.