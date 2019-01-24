Cab driver robbed after passengers try to pay with fake bill: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Cops are searching for the duo accused of robbing a cab driver in Brooklyn.

Police responded to the Jan. 5 incident at about 5:30 p.m.

The taxi driver, 48, picked up for men along Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Queens, police said.

When the passengers were dropped off at their destination along Bergen and Thomas S. Boyland streets, they attempted to pay the cabbie with a fake $100 bill, which he refused to accept, according to cops.

They then displayed a box cutter and demanded money, said police.

The victim gave the alleged $65 in cash before fleeing east on St. Marks Avenue, said police.

Both men are described to be in their late teens or early 20s. The first individual is described to have a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black jacket and light blue jeans.

The second individual has a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).