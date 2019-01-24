3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A restaurant manager is the third person to die after a man attacked several people with a hammer inside a Brooklyn buffet, police said Thursday.

Arthur Martunovich, 34, was arrested on Jan. 15 after police said he walked into the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue near East 21st Street just after 5 p.m. and started striking employees with a hammer.

A chef at the buffet, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, died at the hospital that day while the 60 year-old restaurant owner and the 50 year-old manager were said to be in critical condition.

The restaurant owner later died, police said on Jan. 18, while authorities announced the third death on Thursday.

The attack was unprovoked and Martunovich was an emotionally disturbed person, police said.

Martunovich remains in the hospital for evaluation, police said.