Teen who dragged NYPD officer with stolen car is sentenced

NEW YORK — A teenager who was convicted of assault for dragging an NYPD officer in a stolen vehicle was sentenced on Wednesday, authorities said.

Justin Murrell was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in prison, a spokesperson for the District Attorney said.

Murrell was 15 when in June 2017, he dropped NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve.

Veve had responded to a report of gunshots near Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn when the incident occurred.

Police said Veve was across the street speaking to several occupants sitting inside of a black Honda Sedan that was parked in front of a fire hydrant. As three officers continued to speak to people on the scene, the officers suddenly saw Veve being dragged by the sedan, police said.

The vehicle dragged the officer for two and a half blocks before he fell off of the car, officials said. He suffered severe brain damage and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The people inside of the sedan continued driving before the car crashed and was abandoned, officials said.

Veve was able to fire off two shots before he fell from the vehicle, police said.

That night Murrell walked into a local Brooklyn hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said they determined Murrell, of Brooklyn, was in the stolen vehicle that dragged Veve, nearly killing the officer. Morrell was arrested and later acquitted of attempted murder.