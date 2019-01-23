Skateboarder struck, seriously injured by Suffolk County Police vehicle

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash where a skateboarder was struck by a police vehicle on Long Island Tuesday evening.

Two Suffolk County police officers were in a marked SUV were traveling south on Straight Path when they struck a man on a skateboard near the intersection of South 24th Street shortly after 5 p.m., authorities said.

The 28-year-old skateboarder was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officers were not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is requested to contact Major Case Unit detectives at (631) 852-6555.