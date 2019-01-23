‘Several down’ after reports of armed person at Florida bank: local media

SEBRING, FL — Several people were injured at a Florida bank Wednesday, local media reports.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the SunTrust bank in Sebring around 12:35 p.m., officials said. Negotiations to get a barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, so a SWAT team entered the bank. The suspect eventually surrendered.

Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding area.

A commander for the Sebring Police Department confirmed to WFLA that “several people are down.”

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says US-27 is shut down in both directions from Hammock Road to Lakeview Drive due to the incident. People are being asked to avoid the area.

US 27 is shut down in both directions from Hammock Road to Lakeview Drive due to an ongoing law enforcement https://t.co/BzmQBOZPm7 — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) January 23, 2019

Officials asked co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch was asked to go to Inn on the Lakes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.