‘Several down’ after reports of armed person at Florida bank: local media

SEBRING, FL — Several people were injured at a Florida bank Wednesday, local media reports.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at the SunTrust bank in Sebring around 12:35 p.m., officials said. Negotiations to get a barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, so a SWAT team entered the bank. The suspect eventually surrendered.
Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding area.
A commander for the Sebring Police Department confirmed to WFLA that “several people are down.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says US-27 is shut down in both directions from Hammock Road to Lakeview Drive due to the incident. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Officials asked co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch was asked to go to Inn on the Lakes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.