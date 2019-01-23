Oscar Mayer accepting applications for Wienermobile drivers

It’s a job you can relish! Your dream to drive the Wienermobile can actually happen.
Oscar Mayer is taking applications for a one-year Hotdogger position starting June.
As a “Hotdogger,” you’ll be able to travel across the country and represent the brand as a goodwill ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews and charity functions.
The Kraft-Heinz-owned company offers a competitive salary and a company car “guaranteed to turn heads.”
Resumes are accepted through Jan. 31st.
Applicants should be outgoing, creative and friendly and should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing. Bilingual candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Think you made the cut? Send your resume to:
Oscar Mayer
Attn: Hotdogger Position
560 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
Or email it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com