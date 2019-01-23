NYCHA residents struggling in the cold without heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A mom in a Brooklyn apartment says she and her three kids haven't had hear or hot water for months.

“It’s getting worse and worse. It’s not safe for my kids," Loredana Joseph said. "We need heat in here."

A heat gun used in the living room showed it was 44 degrees inside.

According to a New York City Housing Authority spokesperson, if the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees, the inside temperature must be at least 68 degrees in NYC between a.m. and 10 p.m.

The spokesperson said there is a heat service interruption currently affecting 692 Ralph Avenue, but it's isolated to that building. Any residents experiencing any issues in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

Watch the Monica Makes It Happen Facebook Show: