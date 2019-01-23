Man smashes car windows, attacks driver with bicycle lock in Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man smashed the windshield of a car stopped in Manhattan traffic, attacked the driver and climbed onto the car, where he screamed and stomped before he cycled away, police said.

The attack was unprovoked, an NYPD spokesman said. A 23-year-old man was stopped in traffic near East 40th Street and Fifth Avenue on Friday when the attacker used a bicycle lock to smash the front windshield and rear window of the car.

When the driver got out of his car to avoid the shattered glass, the man hit him in the head and back with the bicycle lock, police said. Then the bicycle lock-wielding man climbed onto the victim’s car. He screamed and stomped on the roof and hood, jumped off and cycled away on a black and green bike.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He has long dreads and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers and he had on a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).