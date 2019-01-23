Man pistol-whips victims in series of robberies in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Authorities are looking for the man who allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed several people in Queens late December.

Police responded to at least four reports between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

During the Dec. 27 incident, police said a 54-year-old man was approached along Summit Court and Sanford Avenue and was pushed to the ground. A man displayed a handgun and struck the victim multiple times, getting away with $400, police said.

Similar incidents occurred in Flushing where the alleged thief attacked a 28-year-old man on Dec. 29 and a 47-year-old man on Dec. 31.

During both incidents, he struck the victims in the head, said police. He got away with the victim’s iPhone5 on Dec. 29, and fled with no proceeds on the 31st, according to police.

Police later added another incident on Dec. 27 to the robbery pattern. A 41-year-old man was approached along 112 Street and 39th Avenue in Corona and was pistol-whipped with a weapon, police said.

The attacker then pointed the firearm, demanding the victim’s property in Spanish, cops said. He got away with the victim’s bag and cellphone.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).