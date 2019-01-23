Man fondles woman’s crotch in Times Square subway station: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan – Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who groped a woman earlier this month at the 42nd Street/Times Square subway station, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The man allegedly fondled a 55-year-old woman’s crotch as they passed by each other in the train station. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 11 and was reported at about 2:45 p.m. inside the train station.

The suspect is believed to be 30 to 55 years old, standing at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 145 and 170 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a beige jacket with a white fur collar, dark-colored pants, a black and white winter hat, and a plaid multi-colored scarf.

The victim confronted the suspect and attempted to chase him down, but lost him after he disappeared on the N/Q/R subway platform, police said.

Police have released the above image of the alleged groper.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).