Man exposes himself to 11-year-old boy in Bronx building: NYPD

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy inside a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue.

Police said the man approached the young boy, began talking to him then lured him to a different floor where he exposed his genitals to him.

The suspect is described as approximately 5 to 5 foot 7 inches tall, wearing glasses.

