L train service suspended between Manhattan, Brooklyn due to water main break: MTA

MANHATTAN — A water main break in Manhattan has snarled service on the L train Wednesday morning.

There is no L train service in both directions between 8 Ave in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, the MTA tweeted.

Service Update: There is no L train service in both directions between 8 Av and Bedford Av.

For service in Manhattan, take the M14 bus service.

For service between Manhattan & Brooklyn, take the A, C J or M train service.https://t.co/39zIfNghn8 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 23, 2019

The water main break occurred along 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

For service to Manhattan, commuters are advised to take M14 bus service.

For service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, take A,C, J or M trains.

AIR11 is over the scene of the water main break along 14th Street and Seventh Ave:

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.