Girls who code: closing the gender gap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark school district is investing in the future of girls.

The founder of Girls Who Code is bringing her program to over 3,000 young ladies in the district hoping to inspire future changemakers.

Reshma Saujani started the international movement seven years ago. It is working to close the gap in gender in computer science and technology.

“I believe girls will heal the world and if you give them the power of technology and give them opportunities to solve problems like climate change or bullying or homelessness, they will make it happen," Saujani said.

Roger Leon, the Newark Schools Superintendent, says they've already seen progress in the young ladies who were part of the Girls Who Code test program.

“Our young ladies become more confident in work, and more focused," Leon said. "They are leaning to use tools to solve bigger problems.”

Girls Who Code has just started in Canada. It will head to the U.K. and India this year.

Reshma's new book hits store shelves next month.

It's called "Brave, Not Perfect. Fear-less, Fail More and Live Bolder."