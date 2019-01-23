‘Emergency search’ for 3-year-old who went missing from grandmother’s home in NC

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — An “emergency search” is currently underway for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy who reportedly went missing while playing in his grandmother’s yard on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Casey Lynn Hathaway was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials believe the boy walked into the woods behind his grandmother’s home.

Officials said the wooded area has several sinkholes, water sources and ditches. Temperatures in Craven County reached the mid-30s overnight Tuesday.



Authorities said the boy’s grandmother was watching the boy and two other young children at the time. When she went inside with the other two children, she realized he was missing.

“I don’t think the child was adequately clothed to be out in this,” Sheriff Chris Hughes told WBTV.

The boy is described as 28 inches tall and 25 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child,” deputies posted on Facebook.

Dozens of volunteers gathered early Wednesday to help search for the boy. The FBI and SBI are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 252-633-0498 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.