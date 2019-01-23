Cops respond to ‘reports of active shooter’ during police, fugitive standoff in NJ: authorities

SALEM, N.J. — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter in New Jersey Wednesday, officials said.

During a press conference with Gov. Phil Murphy, authorities confirmed they were responding to an active shooter investigation in Salem County.

According to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, there was a standoff between police and a fugitive they were trying to arrest in the vicinity of the 100 block of Broadway in Salem.

Salem County Offices are currently on lockdown, the Salem County Government posted on Facebook.

Everyone is advised not to come to the surrounding area.

