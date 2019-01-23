Bodega where ‘Junior’ was attacked becomes first ‘safe haven bodega’ in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — The bodega where Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was attacked and later died nearby becomes the first “safe haven bodega” in the Bronx.

The bodega, which has reopened under new ownership at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, was selected to be the first “safe haven bodega” after the 15-year-old's murder sparked an outcry to protect people from would-be attackers.

City bodega owners teamed up with NYPD at a safety summit in December, where dozens of employees learned how to prevent gang attack, including training of how to handle violent situations and implementing panic buttons for emergencies.

The bodega closed after Guzman-Feliz was attacked, but has since reopened under new ownership.

On June 20, the teen was chased down by a group of alleged members of the Trinatrios gang. When he sought shelter at the bodega, he was dragged out.

After being beaten, stabbed repeatedly and slashed across the throat with a machete, Guzman-Feliz, ran back inside the store. Surveillance video captured the incident, including a person inside the bodega apparently pointing the mortally wounded teenager away from the store.

Modesto Cruz, the former owner of the bodega, later said he tried to help Guzman-Feliz, and the person seen pointing was telling the teen to run to a nearby hospital because 911 had been called and an ambulance was taking too long to respond. Guzman-Feliz died in an attempt to reach the hospital.

Fourteen suspects have been arrested and charged with murder since the June attack.

Defense attorneys for five suspects have argued successfully for a delay in the first trial. The judge ruled pre-trial hearings could be delayed until March 25 and said the trial would start immediately after they were finished.