1 dead, 2 injured, including 4-month-old baby, after massive fire rips through Queens building

QUEENS -- A woman was killed and two others, including an infant, were injured after a massive fire tore through a building in Queens on Wednesday.

The fast-moving fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. at 158th Street in Jamaica.

Officials say the woman who died is 40 years old.

A 27-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby were injured. FDNY says they escaped on their own before officials arrived on scene.

In all, three structures are now uninhabitable.

Arson investigators are on scene, but officials haven't said if the fire is suspicious.