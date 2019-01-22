Woman arrested, charged after she allegedly stabbed boyfriend with kitchen knife

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — An Arendtsville woman faces charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Candy Sue Conner, 29, has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a single count of recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, a summary offense, court documents show.

State Police were called to a second-floor apartment on Main Street in Arendtsville for a reported stabbing Friday night. Upon arrival, a trooper observed the victim holding a towel — soaked with blood — over his chest area, according to the criminal complaint. The victim advised that Conner stabbed him and it occurred at his apartment downstairs.

The trooper followed a blood trail to the front door in which the trooper knocked on it several times and then announced his presence. Due to no response, the trooper forced entry into the apartment.

“I observed a large pool of blood on both the kitchen floor and living room floor,” the trooper wrote in the criminal complaint.

The trooper added that a small kitchen knife was in the kitchen sink.

The victim sustained knife wounds to his chest and right hand, the criminal complaint states. He was flown to York Hospital for treatment.

Conner was not located at the scene. Court documents show that she was arrested Sunday, two days after the alleged stabbing.

She has since been charged, arraigned and confined to Adams County Prison after failing to post bail.