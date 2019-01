BROOKLYN — A suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Saturday has been recaptured, police said Tuesday.

🚨UPDATE on ESCAPED prisioner: The individual has been apprehended by our Regional Taskforce Detectives in collaboration with our law enforcement partners. Thank you all. #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/yr6teiwnH0 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) January 22, 2019

Police say Jose Bisono-Torres, 31, escaped while being transported to central booking by DHS officers at about 5:30 p.m. near Schermerhorn Street and State Street in Boerum Hill.

He was recaptured Monday following a 3-day long search and charged with escape.

It was not immediately known where he was found or what he was originally arrested for.