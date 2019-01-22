Staten Island grandma assaulted on her way to prayer meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX HILLS, Staten Island — A man assaulted a 57-year-old Staten Island grandma as she walked to a prayer meeting late one night this month.

He repeatedly punched her, knocking her to the ground on Bowen Street around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, police said. The woman's hip was fractured and she suffered a laceration to the head. It needed eight stitches.

“He beat me so bad, all I could do is scream for help," the woman told PIX11. “The man put me in a chokehold, and punched me.”

Police have asked for the public's help tracking down the attacker.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).