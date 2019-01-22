Queens hospital employees say boss sexual harassed, verbally abused them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some current and former employees of New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital have filed a $15 million lawsuit claiming they were victims of discrimination, verbal abuse and sexual harassment inside the medical center at the hands of former Perioperative Services Director Gregory Camacho.

"When he came in, it was like the devil approached this place," said Linda Merolla, a former employee. "Administration covered it it up. Enough is enough."

Larry John Sisante said Camacho invited him to work out together. Camacho was new at the time.

"I said 'you know, what this might be like a good team-building,” said Sisante.

But shortly into the workout Camacho allegedly made a pass at him.

"He was showing me beautiful places from Greece and he said 'well if you become my boyfriend we could actually go together,'” said Sisante

When Sisante, who is a part of the leadership team and is supposed to make decisions along with Camacho, rejected his advances he says he was negatively impacted in the workplace.

"He made it certain that even though I'm in the meetings, but I don't exist," Sisante said. "I'm just nobody."

Linda Merolla worked there for 46 years.

"My age was something to him," she said. "He wants young inexperienced people taking care of patients"

When Camacho was promoted at New York Presbyterian Queens back in 2016, the hospital posted a picture of him on their social media to congratulate him - saying in part "We look forward to what you will bring to nurse leadership."

In a statement to PIX11 the hospital said,"We take any allegations about our workplace seriously, but as a matter of policy, we will not comment on pending litigation."'

PIX11 attempted to reach Camacho, but we haven't heard back.