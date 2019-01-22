Police arrest suspect in Newport Centre mall shooting

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Police have arrested the man accused of opening fire in a Jersey City mall, injuring two, officials with the mayor’s office confirmed.

Ahmad Broadway was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and causing or risking widespread injury/damage, among other charges. The shooting happened on Jan. 11.

He was allegedly involved in a Friday night shooting that stemmed from a fistfight at the mall’s food court. Police said they were investigating the possibility that it may have been gang related.

The victims were known to police and a search warrant was out for one of them who was allegedly involved in a separate shooting in Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.