Perv accused of masturbating in front of passengers on Brooklyn subway sought by police

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man accused of masturbating in front of passengers aboard a Brooklyn subway on Monday.

The incident occurred aboard a southbound Q train that departed from the Dekalb Avenue station in Fort Greene shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Passengers saw the man with his hands down his pants, masturbating as he lay across the bench, police said.

Once he was finished, police said he got up and wiped his hand on the train police before lighting a cigarette. He then fled the train at the Church Avenue station.

Police said the man appeared to be between 50 to 60 years old and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen carrying a black backpack while wearing a light-colored hat, blue hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).