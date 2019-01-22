Parents of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz arrive for pre-trial hearing in Bronx bodega murder case

THE BRONX — Gloria Virella was wearing a sweatshirt with Junior’s image on it—and multiple photos of the late 15-year-old on her Yankees baseball cap.

She was just one of the devoted spectators who took a place on line, hoping to see pre-trial hearings in the murder case against five alleged members of the Trinitarios gang.

The suspects are accused of first-degree murder in the savage killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega last June. Nine other men will face a later trial on second-degree murder charges.

Junior’s parents, Lisandro Guzman and Leandra Feliz, arrived at court about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, but were taken to another location when it became clear Judge Robert Neary was holding a closed-door session first with defense attorneys and the prosecution team.

The defense lawyers were filing a legal motion Tuesday seeking a delay in the proposed Feb. 11 start for the first trial. The motion was expected to cite massive pre-trial publicity as a barrier to fair jury selection.

The five men being tried for first-degree murder include Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz, Manuel Rivera, Jonakai Martinez Estrella, and Antonio Santiago Hernandez Rodriguez.

