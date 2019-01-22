NYCHA residents struggle without heat, hot water in the Bronx as temperatures remain low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers were advised not to go out because of the extreme cold, but some living in New York City Housing authority buildings have been stuck without heat or hot water in their homes.

Roxy Reid from the Castlehill Houses in the Bronx says at least four buildings haven’t had heat since Friday.

“I’m cold, I’m cold. I’m so tired and cold in this place," Reid said.

Carole Moore, who is disabled, says she has to sleep right next to her one space heater.

“I’ve lived here 40 years, and it’s getting worse and worse. I call everybody. I even called the mayors office,” she said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says there was a heat outage that started at 6 a.m. Tuesday and the heat will be restored 2 p.m. Tuesday.

PIX11 will be back to check on the heat situation.

