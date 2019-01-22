LIRR’s on-time performance broke all-time low records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a cold, cold morning for LIRR commuters waking up to a new report detailing another year of record breaking lateness.

On-time performance is, once again, at an all time low—a level of lateness not seen in nearly two decades.

It’s an on-going trend with the year prior taking a close second.

Mike McClosky of Williston Park says he’s been riding the rails for nearly 40 years and agrees with the report, adding, “What can I do about it?”

Adding to the misery comes on the heels of a day of delays for two lines with broken rails and signal problems, attributed to the bone chilling cold.

Chantae Sullivan of Mineola says it was inexcusable for what a monthly ticket costs. “Last month wasn’t so bad. Let’s hope it continues to improve."

The railroad attributes the lateness to new service initiatives working as they have publicly tackled their most persistent problems: Upgrading failing infrastructure and preparing for severe weather.

The LIRR Commuter Council said they hoped the December numbers showing improvement is the beginning of a change.